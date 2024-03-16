Man, 18, found shot dead in Fort Pierce

FORT PIERCE, Fla. — An 18-year-old man was found shot dead early Saturday morning, Fort Pierce police said.

At around midnight, officers responded to the area of 23rd Street and Avenue C in reference to a shooting, according to a news release.

An investigation revealed the man suffered a single gunshot wound and was pronounced deceased at the scene by paramedics with St. Lucie County Fire Rescue.

No other information is currently available.

This remains an open and active investigation.

Anyone who witnessed this incident or has information is asked to contact Detective Mohamed at 772-467-6905 (office), 772-979-1451 (cell) or kmohamed@fppd.org. Those wishing to remain anonymous can contact Treasure Coast Crime Stoppers at 800-273-8477.