Need affordable, healthy produce? Eat Better Live Better is open to public

DELRAY BEACH, Fla. — We’re continuing to search for solutions for the thousands of SNAP users that are running out of much needed grocery money.

We learned about a Delray Beach non-profit called Eat Better Live Better that is expanding it’s outreach community wide.

Eat Better Live Better providing healthy, affordable produce

"They're coming here, because a life event put them in this position to have to ask for help and it's extremely hard for them to ask first of all. So, we're looking at those individuals who are truly trying to just get by with a sudden life event," said Debra Tendrich, the founder of Eat Better Live Better. "We want them to feel like everything that they get is quality, is with dignity and with respect."

She said most of the families they serve are working one or two jobs, taking care of children with disabilities, and are full-time caretakers.

Often times she's seen that health conditions that put them into poverty, even seniors whose condo fees have doubles and priced them out of their homes.

"So, when they come in here, it feels like they're actually shopping. It's not a give out, it's not a handout. It's a hand up. It's a community support or we're able to truly help them," said Tendrich. "Kind of wrap or organization around them to give them the full support that they need."

The key here is that this is fresh healthy food with prices up to 50% cheaper than what you’d find in other grocery stores.

Originally, this perk was exclusive for those who qualified through the nonprofit but Tendrich said they saw a growing need in the community of people struggling to find food, so the affordable produce is open to anyone.

"If the produce is just as affordable as everything else on the shelves, then we’re really hoping that people won't have to sacrifice their health just to feed their families on a day to day basis," said Tendrich.

The affordable farmer's market is located next to T-Mobile, off Military Trail, north of Atlantic Avenue in Delray Beach.

So, if you’re new, when you walk in, this is what you’re going to have to do. The produce will be to the right of the store, but first sign in and register at the desk to the left. A staff member will get you registered free of charge, so they can keep in touch if you're in need of other services.

"When families come through, what have you seen them saying?" asked WPTV's Joel Lopez.

"One of the first things they ask is will you be able to accommodate for my health conditions, which is why it's so important that we're here," said Wesley Hinds-Francis. " When it comes to financials, a lot of them are struggling."

He told WPTV that in the last month with the government shut down and SNAP benefits being impacted, they’ve seen upwards of 30% increase in customers.

"The people that work here are beyond wonderful, don’t be shy they’re here to help," said Delray Beach resident Nancy Phinny.

She's a senior who has been budgeting through the rising costs of groceries.

Phinny said she's been relying on Eat Better Live Better's affordable food kitchen for the last year, after her finances forced her to buy and eat less food.

"It's extremely tough it's very difficult, and especially for somebody retired, I'm on a fixed income, so getting fresh fruits and vegetables is really, really important to my husband and I," said Phinny.

Next year will be Eat Better Live Better's 10 year anniversary.

It started off as nutrition education but shifted into feeding the community during the Coronavirus pandemic. They said within their program they are responsible for 1,500 households that have income qualified for monthly grocery packages.

"It’s tough for a lot of people, even for myself. I’m on a fixed income and coming here, even if I had $5 and I’m able to buy some of the food, it helps," said Angela Williams. "Everybody is hurting; it's killing everybody's pocket."

She connected with Live Better Eat Better when she was getting help personally, while collecting supplies for senior neighbors that lacked transportation to get to the farmer's market.

"I’m able to fix some meals when before I wasn’t able to do that. You have to kind of like sacrifice, you have to kind of cut back on a lot of stuff, this helps a whole lot," said Williams.

On Tuesday, she was shopping at the Farmer's Market noting she has veteran family members and family that utilizes SNAP that is struggling to afford current prices.

"This organization is helping so many people; they help a lot of people," said Williams. "You don't know how many people are going through something and some people are ashamed to come through the door, but once you talk to them and meet the ones that work here, their personality is beautiful, they'll draw you in."

Here are some extra savings, if you’re a veteran, Eat Better Live Better is giving veterans $5 off purchases of $10 or more through the end of the week.

"We know that we want to make the veterans feel special for the services they've done," said Tendrich. "We're free because of them."

Thanks to donations, Eat Better Live Better is able to absorb the cost of selling the food at a discount but the nonprofit is in need of help financially to help keep up with the rising demand for affordable food, while budgeting through losing a percentage of federal funding.