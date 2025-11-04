United Way’s online Food Finder Map grids out free locations

PALM BEACH COUNTY, Fla. — Federal orders to partially fund the SNAP program have been issued but many users may still face weeks of uncertainty before seeing benefits reflected in their accounts.

WATCH BELOW: Need food? This online map grids out free locations

Need food? This online map grids out free locations

This situation has created an urgent need for immediate solutions, and local organizations are stepping up to help.

WPTV's Joel Lopez has explored innovative ways to connect residents with food resources, particularly through the United Way’s Online Food Finder Map.

This user-friendly tool provides essential assistance to those in need throughout Palm Beach County.

How the food finder works

To utilize this resource, individuals can simply pull up the United Way Food Finder website on their phones or desktops.

The site features a GPS map that showcases approximately 150 locations across Palm Beach County where food resources are available.

Users have the option to enter their zip code or zoom into their location on the map to identify which organizations are closest.

The website allows filtering options based on specific needs, whether someone is a senior, under 18, or looking for a food bank or soup kitchen.

When you click on a thumbnail of a location, it displays the schedule and services offered.

Dr. Laurie George, the President & CEO of United Way of Palm Beach County, emphasized the project's importance: “We created it during covid because we knew for the first time people came forward and didn't know where to go, and we're in that type of a situation right now.”

This initiative is part of United Way's larger Hunger Relief Initiative that encompasses over 180 organizations, including nonprofits, faith-based groups, schools, food banks, and government partners.

This initiative is a 10-year progressive plan aimed at establishing necessary infrastructure for challenging situations, such as the current government shutdown.

The website has received over 550,000 visits in the last five years.

Community leaders advocate for resources

On Monday, leaders from Palm Beach County gathered at the Food Bank to encourage residents in need to utilize the food map website.

“We want to give you hope, we want to get you that food box that you need, so that you're able to go and work hard in the community and go to school and learn,” George stated.

Alongside the website, community members are urged to call the 211 phone line for further assistance in connecting with available resources.

“Just know that we're here, we're going to do our best, we know we can't fill the gap of what's going to happen with the SNAP benefits but we're going to do our best to step up to the plate and make sure that nobody in Palm Beach County goes hungry,” Jamie Kendall, the CEO of the Palm Beach County Food Bank said reassuring residents.

As the main recipient and distributor of food in the region, the Palm Beach County Food Bank is witnessing a significant increase in demand as residents confront interruptions in SNAP benefits and federal employees experience missed paychecks.

WATCH BELOW: USDA says it will drain contingency funds to partially cover November SNAP benefits

USDA says it will drain contingency funds to partially cover November SNAP benefits

County officials have reported that, even with partial funding for SNAP, it could take days or weeks before individuals reliant on these benefits see their accounts replenished and they're preparing for what they say will be critical weeks ahead.

Commissioner Maria Sachs noted the growing number of residents relying on SNAP reporting that the last count, was166,000 SNAP users.

They confirmed that calls to the 211 hotline are also increasing, with rising concerns about food availability.

A call for support and donations

With Thanksgiving just weeks away, leaders remain focused on ensuring that families are not left without food resources, especially for children who rely on school meals.

The resources provided through the food finder are open to anyone struggling to put food on the table.

“Anybody here in this county that is feeling a food insecurity, they have a little less food, you got kids to feed, school is going to be out, come to us, we are here for you," said Sachs.

The Palm Beach County Food Bank is actively seeking financial donations, food donations, and volunteers to prepare for the anticipated demand.

Orenze Moore, a SNAP user, shared his worries about the impact of the current situation on families like his.

“With the SNAP program in the hole, it’s a very scary time. It’s going to impact not just me but a lot of families,” Moore said.

WPTV introduced Moore to the food finder app, and he expressed surprise at the number of available resources nearby, saying, “No, I did not. I knew that there were a lot but not like this, so this is going to help me quite a bit.”

National Politics USDA will drain contingency funds to partially cover November SNAP benefits Scripps News Group

Another organization featured on the food finder map is Cross Ministries, which assists individuals in need.

“Many of us are just a paycheck from needing food assistance," said Ruth Mageria, the CEO of Cross Ministries, highlighting the emotional toll of food insecurity. "Many of them are in tears because they did not expect to be in the position where they're going looking for help.”

Mageria noted that many of their clients have found their resources using the food finder website, which offers location-based support, a crucial service for those without transportation.

"One of the biggest things that we find especially with people looking for food assistance is that transportation is always a big deal, but we also have food pantries that are in different neighborhoods," said Mageria. "If you go to the food finder map, you'll be able to figure out which is the closest to you. You may be working 9-5 and some of the pantries are only 9-5 but we have pantries that are open in the evening or weekends."

For those seeking help from Cross Ministries, Mageria advises bringing identification for all household members to ensure the correct amount of food assistance is provided.

United Way is urging other local groups helping the community in Palm Beach County to reach out so they can be included on the food map and resource list.

As challenges persist, the community's collaborative effort remains vital to ensuring no one goes hungry.