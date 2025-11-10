Record number of seniors using SNAP in Palm Beach County, many left without funds

PALM BEACH COUNTY, Fla. — WPTV is tracking developments with SNAP benefits as the government shutdown continues. The pause on funds has impacted 40-million people nationwide, including a large number of seniors.

Record number of seniors using SNAP in Palm Beach County

WPTV's Joel Lopez has been looking into the impact and found that United Way of Palm beach County has been working on a 10-year Hunger Relief Initiative where they track various needs, while finding solutions.

It uncovered since 2015 they've seen a 32.7% rise in seniors that are signing up for SNAP.

That means the numbers went from 22,701 in 2015 to 30,000+ in 2024.

"First of all, you're on a fixed income, secondly, because you're an older person, you have more expenses, medical and that sort of thing," said senior Shawn Ohearon.

He said he's used SNAP benefits for the last three years after he's struggled holding job due to disabilities from back and leg injuries.

Ohearon showed WPTV the app he uses to access, his SNAP benefits that has a balance of zero.

"The government still has to straighten out before I can get my food stamps again but boy am I ever waiting," said Ohearon. "I still check every day to see if I have something in there, but nothing."

"How much longer do you think you could go without these benefits?" asked WPTV's Joel Lopez.

"I'm already past that," answered Ohearon. "I mean, that's why I'm here, definitely to get a meal at least. I'm down to like my last two cans of chicken."

He was at a walk up soup kitchen at Victory City Church in Riviera Beach with the help of St. George's Table.

"They're grateful and thankful that we're here doing what we do. The gift is in the giving, and we're glad to give and help people out," said Devon Brown with Victory City Church, who says he's seen many new faces in line for food.

When WPTV arrived, we saw a wide range of age and demographic of people lined up for food.

"It definitely changed with the impact of these SNAP benefits being reduced, and people anticipating not having food. We've definitely had an uptick on people that come," said Brown.

Brown tells WPTV that since SNAP benefits have been impacted, the turnout at the food drive has gone from 75-100 to 200 people.

"I've been struggling. I try to look for all the little bit of help I can get," said 72-year old Casper Ellick who was getting food from the church.

Palm Beach County officials said there are 166,000 SNAP users in Palm Beach County.

Lopez has been searching for solutions and last week he met leaders in the fight against hunger that reported even with partial funding for SNAP, it could take days or weeks before individuals reliant on these benefits see their accounts replenished and they're preparing for what they say will be critical weeks ahead.

"What's your message to any government official that may be watching this right now?" asked Lopez to Renee Ttuff.

"It could be you in my shoes, don't look over us, it could be your grandchildren," said Ttuff.

She told WPTV she was supposed to get her SNAP money on Sunday, and volunteering at the food drive at Victory City Church. Her concern is what will happen long term with her budget as she's juggling the loss of food funds and the rising cost of living. She said she also just recently became the caretaker of her three grandchildren, which is what qualified her for SNAP.

"By me being a caregiver for them, they helped me get food stamps for them but how can I feed them if I don't get them?" said Ttuff. "I got them in school with no problem but they need to eat."

United Way Palm Beach County numbers show there's been an increase of 90% of seniors that are in need of their grocery delivery program.

It's for seniors in need who physically can't make it to grocery stores or food drives.

In 2022-2023 they served 1,507 seniors, which increased to 2,868 in 2023-2024.

United Way is reminding people in Palm Beach County to use its Food Finder website.

The site features a GPS map that showcases approximately 150 locations across Palm Beach County where food resources are available.