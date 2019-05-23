DELRAY BEACH, Fla. — Dennis Rodman is accused of slapping a man at his own birthday party in Delray Beach on May 17, according to a police report.

According to a police report obtained by WPTV, the incident happened at Buddah Sky Bar where Rodman was celebrating his 58th birthday.

RELATED: Realty TV star violated probation

WPTV reporter Andrew Lofholm witnessed Rodman arriving at the bar on Friday night.

The alleged victim is Jeff Soulouque, 30, who told police he was at the party when Rodman "unprovokedly turned around and smacked him" in the face.

Soulouque said that Rodman "immediately began apologizing for the incident and was very sentimental about it."

Soulouque said he went home and then woke up the next day with swelling on the left side of his face and decided to press charges. The officer who wrote the report noted, "I did not observe any swelling on his face at the time of the police report."

Delray Beach Police spoke to a witness named David Lee Roth (not the former Van Halen singer) who corroborated Soulouque's story, according to the report.

"Roth stated he was about twenty feet away and he saw Rodman turn around and open hand smack Soulouque two times," the report states.

Soulouque told TMZ that he went to the hospital and was diagnosed with a left corneal abrasion. He went to police the following day and filed a report.

The general manager of Buddha Sky Bar, Victor Korobka, said he had no knowledge of the allegations against Rodman until police came to talk to him. Korobka said his security team was with Rodman all evening and it's very unlikely the incident took place.

Owner of Buddha Sky Bar, Victor Korobka, says he had no knowledge of the Rodman slap allegation until police came to talk to him. He says his security team was with Rodman all evening and it is very unlikely the incident took place. @WPTV pic.twitter.com/AgLyFdAq9o — Miranda Christian (@MirandaWPTV) May 23, 2019

Rodman's lawyer, Lorne Berkeley, denied the allegations and claimed Rodman was sober the entire night. Berkeley told WPTV that Roth, the witness, did not see the alleged slap.

Delray Beach police said there was no surveillance video from inside the club, so if you witnessed the incident or have video, please call the Delray Beach Police Department at (561) 243-7800.