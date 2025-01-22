Delray Beach vice mayor seeks transparency during firefighter investigation

DELRAY BEACH, Fla. — At Tuesday's Delray Beach city commission meeting, Vice Mayor Juli Casale called for transparency in the investigation regarding the driving history of the firefighter involved in a crash involving a Brightline train.

“It’s just reading it publicly, and not getting it from the city is challenging for me,” stated Casale.

Casale was referring to more information about a Delray Beach firefighter who once had a suspended driver’s license while operating a truck.

Last month, a fire truck collided with a Brightline train, injuring 12 people.

Casale asked the city attorney Lynn Gelin if the truck’s replacement is fully covered by insurance.

“The city’s insurance coverage is something that litigants are going to be interested in," Gelin said. "The policymakers at this point in time, are getting claims of this accident."

Despite the ongoing investigation, Casale voiced her concerns.

“Okay, I won’t say another word, but I hope it’s fully covered,” Casale said.

Just days after the crash, Delray Beach Fire Chief Ronald Martin gave a new general order forcing employees to report changes in driver's license status to the chain of command to the deputy fire chief.

WPTV asked the vice mayor and fire chief for additional comments after the city commission meeting and they respectfully declined.