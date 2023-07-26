Delray Beach police release artist rendering of victim after human remains found in Intracoastal Waterway

DELRAY BEACH, Fla. — Police in Delray Beach on Wednesday released a composite sketch of what the woman, whose remains were found last week in three suitcases floating in the Intracoastal Waterway, may have looked like.

Investigators are still seeking to identify the woman, who was wearing a floral top made by a Brazilian company called Betzabe.

They also provided photographs of two pieces of luggage that the victim's body was found in. The first was a purple Palm Springs Ricardo Beverly Hills bag. The second was a green and black polka dot Charlie Sport bag.

The artist rendition contained a full-body sketch that had similar clothing to what the victim was found wearing.

"It's important for the public to know that these reconstructed images are not an exact likeness of the victim or her clothing and are simply the interpretation of the artist," Delray Beach police Sgt. Casey Kelly said.

Police once again asking for the public's help with reviewing video surveillance cameras along the Intracoastal Waterway from July 17-20.

All tips and information should be directed to Detective Mike Liberta at 561-243-7874.

"If you saw something or have any information about this case, please contact us," Kelly said. "No bit of information is too small."