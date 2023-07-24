Watch Now
Delray Beach police to hold news conference after woman's remains found in 3 suitcases

Suitcases found floating Friday in Intracoastal Waterway
Police in Delray Beach on Saturday were continuing to investigate after three suitcases with a woman's remains were found floating in the water Friday.
Delray Beach police investigate on July 22, 2023, after a woman's remains were found in three suitcases floating in the Intracoastal Waterway the day before.
Posted at 12:16 PM, Jul 24, 2023
and last updated 2023-07-24 12:36:12-04

Police in Delray Beach scheduled a news conference Monday afternoon to share the latest details in the investigation of human remains found in three suitcases.

The briefing will be held at 3 p.m. at the Delray Beach Police Department.

Police said they received a 911 call Friday afternoon regarding a suspicious item in the water along the Intracoastal Waterway near the 1000 block of Palm Trail in Delray Beach.

When officers arrived, they said they found a suitcase with human remains inside.

Delray Beach police said the woman whose remains were found in the suitcases was wearing a floral tank top.

A short time later, two other suitcases were found also containing human remains at nearby locations along the Intracoastal Waterway at Southeast Seventh Avenue and Casuarina Road.

Late Saturday, Delray Beach police spokesman Ted White said the remains were a woman who is white or Hispanic, middle-aged with brown hair and about 5-foot-4. She may have had tattooed eyebrows and was wearing a floral tank top with a black undershirt and black mid-thigh shorts, White said.

Anyone with information is asked to call Detective Mike Liberta at 561-243-7874.

