Delray Beach police detective arrested on DUI charge after hitting PBSO vehicle

DELRAY BEACH, Fla. — Delray Beach police said a detective with their department was arrested Thursday on a charge of driving under the influence following an overnight crash with a sheriff's office vehicle.

Officials said the incident occurred at 1 a.m. after a crash near Melaleuca Lane and Military Trail.

Police said Detective Luis Bonet was off duty when he was driving his assigned unmarked police vehicle and hit a Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office vehicle.

No one involved in the crash was injured.

Bonet has been placed on administrative leave without pay. He has been with the Delray Beach Police Department since June 26, 2017.

"I would like to express my disappointment in Detective Bonet's actions and want to reassure the public this behavior is not in line with the values of the Delray Beach Police Department. Driving while impaired is a serious crime. Thankfully, no one was injured," Chief Javaro Sims said in a written statement.

The Palm Beach County Sheriff’s office is conducting the investigation.

Bonet was the first recipient of the Christine Braswell scholarship in 2018, which was set up in the name of the former officer to help future members of the department pay for the academy.

Braswell was killed in a Key West crash in 2017.