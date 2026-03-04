Delray Beach marks Pride Month without its rainbow mural as community proposes permanent monument

DELRAY BEACH, Fla. — Delray Beach is celebrating Pride Month for the first time without its rainbow intersection mural, which was sandblasted away six months ago by the Florida Department of Transportation (FDOT).

Now, a community committee is proposing a permanent monument to take its place.

The mural was originally created to honor the 49 people who died in the Pulse Nightclub shooting in Orlando during Latin Night.

FDOT removed it in September as part of a statewide initiative to regulate road markings, enhance safety, and eliminate what the state called "ideological imagery" from public roadways.

"I don't care about your sexual preference," said Randi Brunbaugh, a vocal critic of the former intersection mural.

She previously spoke out during a WPTV investigation that uncovered there were nearly eight times more crashes at the intersection before the mural was painted compared to the same time frame after.

Ronnie Dunayer, a community activist, said the loss has been deeply felt.

"I think what we need to do is highlight the fact that the mural has been destroyed and taken from us," Dunayer said.

Dunayer described watching FDOT sandblast the mural as "horrific," saying the city had made relentless efforts to save it before the state stepped in.

"I think it was huge. I can't tell you how many people would stop and look at it when we had the pride celebrations on the street. It was always the topic of conversation," Dunayer said.

In response, Dunayer and several other local community members formed the Delray Beach Pride Memorial Committee. The group has developed a proposal for a rainbow pyramid monument that would feature etched descriptions of its symbolism on the sides and light up at night.

Dunayer said she would like to see the monument placed at Old School Square, next to the Eagle Scout monument, because of the area's foot traffic and its proximity to where the pride mural once stood.

"Signs and flags and things like that don't represent the level of permanence that I think that this kind of a monument can bring forth," Dunayer said.

She said a local artist is on board to create and maintain the pyramid, and that the project would be funded entirely through donations, at no cost to taxpayers.

"I am convinced we can come up with the money to make this happen," Dunayer said. "I'm just really excited that we can get this far. I'm feeling really positive about it."

I spoke with city representatives who said they have not yet reached a decision on what the next project will be.

The city has expressed intentions to replace its pride support, but how and where that happens will be determined based on community feedback.

The city said it remains open to public and private proposals, and there is currently no deadline for submissions.

