Delray Beach commissioners interview candidates for city manager

New city manager could be selected at 4 p.m. meeting
The Delray Beach City Commission holds a special meeting on June 8, 2021, to interview three candidates for the vacant city manager position.
Posted at 12:06 PM, Jun 08, 2021
and last updated 2021-06-08 12:06:39-04

DELRAY BEACH, Fla. — The Delray Beach City Commission held a special meeting Tuesday morning to interview the three remaining candidates for the vacant city manager position.

The city has had an interim city manager since last year after George Gretsas was placed on paid leave and provided a preliminary notice to terminate with cause after only five months on the job.

Gretsas was the sixth city manager or interim city manager for Delray Beach since 2013, including Neal de Jesus, who served twice as interim city manager.

Jennifer Alvarez has been serving as interim city manager since June 2020.

Vying for the current position are the following candidates:

  • Terrence R. Moore, city manager of College Park, Georgia
  • Michael Bornstein, city manager of Lake Worth Beach
  • Leonard B. Sossamon, interim city manager for Port Richey, Florida

The city commission will meet at 4 p.m. where the new city manager could be selected.

