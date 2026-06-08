DELRAY BEACH, Fla. — Good news for golfers eager to get back on the greens: Delray Beach Golf Club's massive renovation is making impressive progress.

The course has been closed since November 2025 for a $30 million makeover designed to restore its historic character while giving it a modern upgrade. City officials say the project is already 50% complete as of early June, and they're on track to finish by the end of 2026.

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$30M Delray Beach Golf Club renovation on track for completion by end of 2026

"I've been an advocate for improvement for a long time, and in all honesty, it's looking better than anticipated," said Ronnie Dunayer, a golf instructor who's taught at the course for 20 years. Dunayer, who first told us about this project at a Let’s Hear It event, got a sneak peek at the progress recently and says it exceeded her expectations.

Let's Hear It This golf course is closing for a $30M renovation project Victor Jorges

Dunayer has been teaching at an indoor facility while the course is closed, but she's counting down the days until she can return.

"So excited about what's happened and the opportunity to come back and play a virtually new golf course, but yet have the old integrity," she said.

That "old integrity" is a big part of what makes this renovation special. The original course was designed by legendary architects Donald Ross and Dick Wilson, and the city is working hard to preserve those historic elements that made the course well-known.

Delray Beach City says $27 million golf course renovation is coming—and so are higher fees Michael Hoffman

"I think it's going to be a bit more difficult because of some of the changes they've made to the bunkers and stuff like that, but it looks absolutely magnificent," Dunayer noted.

The renovation is happening in phases. The north 9 holes (called the Wilson 9) are already fully grassed and growing in, while the south 9 holes (the Ross 9) are currently being grassed.

Let's Hear It 'It's coming': Delray Beach Golf Club upgrades on the way Ange Toussaint

Not everyone is thrilled about the changes, though.

Delray Beach resident Maureen Allyn contacted WPTV wanting a closer look at the plans and progress. Allyn said crews are opening large planting holes for trees near her home that could end up blocking her view of the golf course, and she is concerned the change could negatively impact her property's value.

The city says the $30 million budget hasn't changed since work began, and they're still targeting a November 2026 reopening date.