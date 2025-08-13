‘It’s coming': Delray Beach Golf Club upgrades on the way

DELRAY BEACH, Fla. — "It's annoying at best," said Ronnie Dunayer, a professional golf coach, regarding the conditions at the Delray Beach Golf Course.

"The course gets a lot of use; it’s very popular. The downside to that is that it takes its toll on the course," Dunayer said.

Dunayer first highlighted the issues at the municipal golf course back in June. Today, she pointed out the patchy grass and uneven terrain that present frustrating challenges for golfers.

"In the last year or two, the conditions have gotten so foul that people have gone elsewhere," Dunayer added.

A recent study by PFM Consultant Group identified several weaknesses at the golf course, including irrigation problems, budget constraints, and low revenue.

However, with new funds allocated for the project, the historic Delray Beach Golf Course is projected to undergo major upgrades soon.

“Oh my God, I am so enthused," Dunayer said.

The renovation, which includes improvements to both the clubhouse and the golf course, could cost the city $27 million, funded through a newly proposed rate structure and a bond resolution.

The new rates would set the initial peak rate at $80 for residents and $105 for non-residents. Consultants have recommended a rate increase of about 5 percent through 2031.

"It's coming! It’s been a long time coming," said Tom Carney, mayor of Delray Beach.

Before Tuesday’s meeting, Carney acknowledged the ongoing issues, stating, "It’s a public facility. Having something lying there, not being able to do what it’s supposed to do, is not a good use of the city’s assets either."

While the city is still finalizing its timeline for the upgrades, work could begin as early as November. That’s welcome news to Dunayer, who emphasized the course’s value to the community.

"It’s too good a treasure for us to neglect," she said.

