3-year-old accidentally shoots man with unsecured gun in Delray Beach

DELRAY BEACH, Fla. — A 3-year-old accidentally shot a man Thursday night after a firearm was left unsecured in Delray Beach, police said.

Investigators said the shooting happened at about 9 p.m. Thursday at a home located in the 500 block of Udell Lane.

Police said officers responded to the scene, rendered aid and secured the area.

Delray Beach Fire Rescue took the injured man to the hospital for treatment. His condition has not been released.

The child was not hurt.

Police said this remains an active investigation.

No other details on the incident were immediately available.

In December, the St. Lucie County Sheriff's Office said a 2-year-old was left unattended near an unsecured firearm, leading the child to shoot their mother in the leg.

In February 2025, a 9mm handgun that killed a 2-year-old in Port St. Lucie was unsecured and owned by the mother's fiancé, according to police.