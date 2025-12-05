Mother shot in leg by 2-year-old while washing dishes in Fort Pierce home, sheriff's office says

FORT PIERCE, Fla. — The St. Lucie County Sheriff's Office says a 2-year-old was left unattended near an unsecured firearm, leading the child to shoot their mother in the leg.

The incident took place Thursday evening, and deputies from the Patrol Operations Bureau were sent to HCA Florida Lawnwood Hospital around 6:45 p.m. after a woman arrived with a gunshot wound to her leg. Her husband reportedly drove her there.

The incident took place in a home in the 2600 block of Grey Twig Lane in Fort Pierce. Detectives say the husband came home from work and left his firearm unsecured on a bench inside the home.

A 2-year-old was able to reach the firearm and pull the trigger, causing a projectile to go through a wall and hit the child's mother in the leg while she was doing dishes in the kitchen.