Suspect in Boynton Beach double homicide found dead, police say

BOYNTON BEACH, Fla. — The Boynton Beach Police Department announced Friday evening that they have located Jyuno Alexander Daniels, the suspect they had been searching for in this week's double-homicide investigation.

In a statement released by BBPD on their Facebook, they confirm that at around 4:30 p.m. today, they, along with the U.S. Marshals, located Daniels near the 1300 block of NW 17th Avenue in Delray Beach. He was found by the train tracks with a self-inflicted gunshot wound to the head.

Boynton Beach Police Chief Joe DeGiulio says, “I’m incredibly proud of our Detectives, who worked tirelessly around the clock to locate Daniels. I commend our team’s dedication to swiftly identifying and tracking down this individual. Our hearts go out to the victims’ families as we continue this investigation, and we hope this development brings some measure of closure to our community during this difficult time."

The double homicide took place on June 23 at the Leisureville community in Boynton Beach. The victims, identified as 63-year-old Selicia Noreika and 63-year-old Freddy Bedasie, were pronounced dead on the scene.

In a press conference on Tuesday, BBPD identified Daniels as the suspect they were searching for. Crime Stoppers offered a $3,000 reward for anyone who had information that led to the suspect.

