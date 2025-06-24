Police identify 2 killed in Boynton Beach shooting, suspect at large

BOYNTON BEACH, Fla. — The Boynton Beach Police Department (BBPD) has identified the victims killed in a shooting on Monday in the Leisureville community.

The victims of the shooting were 63-year-old Selicia Noreika and 63-year-old Freddy Bedasie, police said Tuesday.

Both individuals resided at 2003 SW 17th Street where the initial call for a disturbance occurred, police said in a news release.

WPTV's Joel Lopez spoke with a neighbor who said she knew the victims.

Kathleen Bauby, who has lived in Leisureville for 15 years, shared that the victims had moved just two houses down about three years ago and that she can still hear the gunfire that police said took their lives.

"We lock our door when we walk around the block now, we never used to." Bauby stated, but she added, "It's usually nice. We thought it was safe but you never know."

Bauby described the harrowing experience of witnessing the aftermath of the incident from her porch, where she saw one of her friends dead on a neighbor’s driveway.

"It's just tragic, it's very tragic," she remarked, detailing her observations. "He had blood on his chest, but other than that I didn't see anything else, I wasn't looking, I was too devastated... I didn’t touch him, because he was gone."

WATCH PREVIOUS COVERAGE BELOW: 'I heard a pop,' resident Randy Hickson tells WPTV's Joel Lopez

2 dead in Boynton Beach shooting

Reflecting on the loss, Bauby lamented the fate of her other friend as well.

"I kept telling police that someone needs to check on her but I didn't realize she was gone too," she said.

The shooting occurred at 10:51 a.m. on Monday, with police reporting that the suspect fled the scene on Southwest 17th Street.

Although authorities have not yet identified the victims relationship to one another, however, Bauby described them as both very kind and helpful individuals whom she saw daily.

When asked what questions she had at this point, Bauby replied: "Why? Why did this happen to two nice people?"

Her sorrow is shared by many in the neighborhood.

"The neighborhood is just shocked, this is supposed to be a quiet place," Bauby replied.

WPTV BBPD on scene of a shooting at Boynton Leisureville Community June 23, 2025

In the ongoing investigation, police are advising residents to remain vigilant, describing the suspect as a 5'10" black man with short black hair, wearing all black.

"If this individual may be watching this what's your message to them?" Lopez asked Bauby.

"They need to turn themselves in," she responded firmly.

As the investigation unfolds, police continue to request that neighbors stay alert, as the suspect may be armed. Residents should expect increased police activity in the area. The Boynton Beach Police Department encourages residents to be aware of their surroundings and to call 911 should they see anything suspicious.

BBPD detectives said they have identified one person of interest but continue to encourage anyone with information to contact BBPD Detective Leitner by emailing LeitnerB@bbfl.us or by calling 561-742-6113.

BBPD said it continues to canvass the area and has increased patrol in the community.