Search for shooting suspect underway at Boynton Beach Leisureville, those nearby asked to stay indoors

BOYNTON BEACH, Fla. — The Boynton Beach Police Department is currently investigating a shooting incident at the Boynton Leisureville Community, 200 block of SW 17th Street.

Police say they are looking for a suspect believed to be a black male, approximately 5'10", with short black hair and wearing all black. He was last seen running westbound.

Police are advising those nearby the area to stay indoors at this time and call 911 if any suspicious activity is observed.

This is a developing story. Stay with WPTV for updates.