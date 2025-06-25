Police identify suspect in Boynton Beach shooting that left 2 dead

BOYNTON BEACH, Fla. — The Boynton Beach Police Department (BBPD) held a press conference on Wednesday to announce new details in the Boynton Beach shooting that left two dead earlier this week.

WATCH BELOW: Boynton Beach Police Department holds press conference

Boynton Beach Police Department holds press conference on shooting that left 2 dead

On Monday, BBPD responded to reports of a disturbance near the 2000 block of Southwest 17th Street in the Leisureville community. Upon their arrival, officers discovered two victims who had been shot; they were pronounced dead at the scene.

The victims have since been identified as 63-year-old Selicia Noreika and 63-year-old Freddy Bedasie. Both individuals resided at the same house, where the initial call of disturbance occurred.

At Wednesday's press conference, BBPD Chief Joseph DeGiulio said Noreika had called 911 to report a disturbance inside the home. During the call, dispatchers heard a struggle and gunshots before losing contact.

Responding officers found Noreika dead inside the home and Bedasie fatally shot in the driveway.

The suspect, identified as 32-year-old Jyuno Alexander Daniels, was living in the home with the victims. Police believe an altercation between the three escalated, leading Daniels to open fire before fleeing the scene.

Daniels, a Texas resident, is wanted on 2 counts of first-degree murder. Police say he may still be armed and dangerous. He is believed to be traveling on foot, with no access to a vehicle, and has no known criminal history. He is described as being 5'11-6'1, approximately 180lbs, and was last seen wearing a black shirt with black shorts.

BBPD has partnered with the U.S. Marshals to locate and apprehend Daniels. A handgun was used in the shooting, and no motive is known at this time.

Chief DeGiulio urged residents to remain alert and said there will be an increased police presence in the area.

“The police department is out there keeping you safe every day,” DeGiulio said.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Boynton Beach Police Department’s non-emergency tip line at 561-742-6156.

This is a developing story. Stay with WPTV for updates.