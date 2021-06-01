PBSO still looking to identify 'Baby June' 3 years later

Today marks 3 years since the discovery of Baby June, a baby found floating on the ocean side of the Boynton Beach Inlet.

The Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office is still attempting to identify her.

The agency said they've received tips and followed up with over 700 newborns in Palm Beach and Broward Counties, but have yet to confirm her identity.

Detectives believe the baby was born sometime between May 25 and May 28 and could have been born with a midwife, private birthing center or a hospital.

The newborn was either mixed race, Black or Hispanic.

Investigators think the baby could have floated to Palm Beach County from Broward.

In June of 2018, Palm Beach County Sheriff Ric Bradshaw announced a $10,000 reward for information that leads to the arrest of those responsible for the death of Baby June.

VIDEO: PBSO Baby June update from 2019



The sheriff said at the time that the case struck a nerve with him. “I can’t believe there are people out there who have information and haven’t come forward."

"We need to know who the parents are," said Capt. Steven Strivelli of the Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office.

Strivelli said the child was likely born in a hospital of medical center.

"Some hospital, somewhere, has evidence of this child being born," said Strivelli, who added that the baby's umbilical cord had been clipped.

The Sheriff's Office said investigators checked databases of every child born in Palm Beach and Broward counties in the date range they believed the baby was born, but have had no luck finding out her identity.

The Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office is asking Broward residents who might have information to call Detective C. Hamilton 561.688.4155 or email Hamiltonc@pbso.org.