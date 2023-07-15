Man faces first-degree attempted murder charges in shooting last month

BOYNTON BEACH, Fla. — A 25-year-old man is facing an attempted murder charge with a firearm in the shooting of a man in the back of a home among three crimes involving weapons in one week last month in the city.

Carl Jean Francois, with no home address listed, was arrested Tuesday and denied bail one day later. His next court is 10:30 a.m. on Aug. 9.

After 5 p.m. on June 21, police responded to a shooting in the 3000 block of East Palm Drive, east of Interstate 95. The man, later identified as Jarvis Poitier, 29, was suffering from a single gunshot wound to the back and was taken to Delray Medical Center with life-threatening injuries, according to police at the time.

A witness at the home told detectives he was hanging out with the victim and Jean Francois, whom he didn't know, according to the police report.

They had been arguing about the victim's girlfriend and Jean Francois said “something insulting” about her, according to detectives. They fought in the living room.

Then, Jean Francois pulled out a gun and shot the man in the back before taking off, police said.

The girlfriend later told detectives she got into an argument with a man later identified as Francois over not returning a cellphone charger in the house.

A search of a car in the driveway led them to insurance paperwork with Francois’ name on it.

Earlier on June 21, three other people were injured 2 miles away at a rooming house at 110 NE Eleventh Ave. WPTV spotted multiple Boynton Beach police officers at a nearby Dollar General store, where police said one of the victims walked to after the shooting. No suspects have been named.

Three days earlier, a teenager was gunned down in a fight involving two groups in Boynton Beach in the the1200 block of Miner Road. Also no suspects have been named in this shooting