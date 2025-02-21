Man accused of shooting, killing next-door neighbor had been acting 'extremely weird,' wife says

BOYNTON BEACH, Fla. — A man is behind bars for shooting his neighbor earlier this week in Boynton Beach, police said.

Emmanuel Athouriste, 38, was arrested in Aventura and brought to Palm Beach County to face a judge Friday morning.

He’s accused of shooting and killing 34-year-old Marc Celian.

According to court records, it was Athuoriste’s wife who told investigators her husband was seen on security video collected as part of the investigation.

She told investigators Athouriste had been acting "extremely weird" since October of last year, and she left their home in January. She told them he would accuse her of sleeping with other men, including Celian, their neighbor.

Detectives said the shooting happened in the Arbor Glen community.

They said they responded to the shooting just before 5 p.m. Tuesday, and found a Celian had been shot and was left in his car.

PBSO said Athouriste was caught and arrested in Aventura.

He’s being held without bond in Palm Beach County Jail.