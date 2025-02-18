Palm Beach County detectives investigate shooting homicide in Boynton Beach, suspect at large

BOYNTON BEACH, Fla. — Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office (PBSO) detectives are investigating a shooting homicide in Boynton Beach that occurred Monday evening.
According to PBSO, deputies responded to a shooting at the 5000 block of Arbor Glen Circle in Boyton Beach at around 5 p.m. Monday. Upon arrival, police found a male dead in his car from a gunshot wound.
The findings suggest the incident may have been targeted, according to PBSO.
PBSO confirmed with WPTV that the suspect is still at large.
This is a developing story, stay with WPTV for updates.