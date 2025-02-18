Watch Now
Palm Beach County detectives investigate shooting homicide in Boynton Beach, suspect at large

Investigation findings suggest the incident may have been targeted
PBSO, Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office vehicle
BOYNTON BEACH, Fla. — Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office (PBSO) detectives are investigating a shooting homicide in Boynton Beach that occurred Monday evening.

According to PBSO, deputies responded to a shooting at the 5000 block of Arbor Glen Circle in Boyton Beach at around 5 p.m. Monday. Upon arrival, police found a male dead in his car from a gunshot wound.

The findings suggest the incident may have been targeted, according to PBSO.

PBSO confirmed with WPTV that the suspect is still at large.

This is a developing story, stay with WPTV for updates.

