Fatal Boynton Beach shooting prompts concerns from community

BOYNTON BEACH, Fla. — An investigation is underway in Boynton Beach after police say a woman was shot and killed Monday morning. Currently, there are many unanswered questions.

While police are not releasing a lot of information, they said Monday's shooting investigation is a top priority.

"I heard at least 20 [gunshots]," neighbor Romello Tarver, said. "I was kind of confused like was it fireworks or was it actual gunshots."

WPTV Romello Tarver said he believes an assault rifle and handgun were used in the fatal shooting on June 27, 2022, calling it "horrific."

Also, this weekend, two other bodies were found dead in unincorporated Boynton Beach.

"It breaks my heart," Sharon Hobbs, pastor at Saint Paul A.M.E. Church, said. "I'm seeing the same things you're seeing — not just in the community but across the nation. Gun violence is on the rise, and it's terrible."

Hobbs said she is concerned and looking for a change in her community.

WPTV Pastor Sharon Hobbs makes a plea for change following the fatal shooting in Boynton Beach on June 27, 2022.

"We need to stand up for each other and not be territorial and pointing the blame, pointing the finger at others," Hobbs said.

WPTV reached out to Boynton Beach police and asked what their plan is following this weekend. A spokesperson said the following:

"All of our resources are currently tied up in this active homicide investigation, as seeking justice for this family is our main priority. Chief [Joe] DeGiulio has advised he would be happy to speak with someone about past shootings at a later time, as again this morning shooting investigation is our main priority."

No arrests have been made at this time.

Boynton Beach police said there is currently no threat to the community.