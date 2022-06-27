Watch Now
NewsPalm Beach CountyRegion S Palm Beach County

Actions

Decomposed body found along canal west of Boynton Beach

Body has not been identfied
Area where body was found west of Boynton Beach June 26, 2022
Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
WPTV/Chopper 5
A body in the advanced stages of decomposition was found June 26, 2022, west of Boynton Beach, according to the Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office.<br/>
Area where body was found west of Boynton Beach June 26, 2022
Posted at 11:03 AM, Jun 27, 2022
and last updated 2022-06-27 11:03:25-04

PALM BEACH COUNTY, Fla. — A body in the advanced stages of decomposition was found Sunday afternoon west of Boynton Beach, according to the Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office.

Deputies responded at 3:45 p.m. to the 10000 block of 90th Street South, a rural area west of U.S. 441, after the body was discovered

Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office spokeswoman Teri Barbera said the body, which has not been identified, was located on the south side of a canal.

Detectives arrived at the scene along with a medical examiner investigator.

The remains were transported to the medical examiner's office where an autopsy will be performed.

No other details were immediately available.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
'WPTV First Alert Weather Know First' 480x360

Keeping You Safe During Storms