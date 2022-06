BOYNTON BEACH, Fla. — Police said a woman was shot and killed Monday in Boynton Beach.

The shooting happened at a home on Ocean Breeze Circle, a few blocks west of West Boynton Beach Boulevard.

Dozens of bullet holes can be seen on the home and the car in the driveway.

Bob Leak/WPTV Bullet holes could be seen in this car parked in the driveway of a home on Ocean Breeze Circle where a woman was shot to death, June 27, 2022, in Boynton Beach, Fla.

Boynton Beach police were called to the scene early Monday.

Details are limited, but the spokesperson for the police department said there is no threat to the community.

