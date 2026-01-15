Boynton Beach accountant gets 18 years for stealing $5.5M before brother killed business owners

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — A man who worked as an accountant at a business where two people were killed this week in Boynton Beach was sentenced Thursday on multiple charges.

Sadman Dawla, who previously pleaded guilty to four counts of grand theft and two counts of money laundering in July, was sentenced to 18 years in prison. He was credited with one year and four months served.

Brothers killed in Boynton Beach shooting linked to fraud case

Investigators said he stole $5.5 million from All American Farms in Boynton Beach.

Sadman Dawla is the brother of Nesar Dawla, 39, of West Palm Beach, who police said fatally shot the company's owners, brothers Charles and Richard Geragi of Delray Beach, inside a conference room.

WPTV Investigates Double murder tied to $5.5M fraud at local company Dave Bohman

According to arrest papers, Nesar Dawla received $46,000 worth of checks written from All American Farms from his brother, Sadman.

Boynton Beach police said Nesar Dawla was meeting with the Geragi brothers on Monday about potential restitution when he shot and killed them.

Sadman Dawla admitted to writing unauthorized company checks totaling more than $5.5 million. He claimed he had a gambling problem and was spending the money at a local casino.