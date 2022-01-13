Benjamin Crump's legal team filing lawsuit against Boynton Beach Police Department after teen's death

BOYNTON BEACH, Fla. — High-profile civil rights attorney Benjamin Crump announced Thursday his legal team will file a wrongful death lawsuit against the Boynton Beach Police Department in connection with the recent death of a local teen.

Stanley Davis III, 13, died Dec. 26 in the 800 block of North Federal Hwy. after his dirt bike crashed as police attempted to pull him over.

Crump held a virtual news conference with the boy's family to make the lawsuit announcement.

Preliminary reports state Davis was seen driving recklessly on a dirt bike on Boynton Beach Boulevard when officers tried to make a traffic stop.

It's unclear what led Davis to lose control of his bike, which he had just received for Christmas.

"A police officer with Boynton Beach engaged in a very dangerous, high-speed pursuit of this 13-year-old child," Crump said Thursday. "We believe he violated pursuit policies that we believe is a pattern and practice of Boynton Beach and in particular of this officer."

Crump said he and his team believe the officer in question was involved in two other high-speed pursuits where a Black person in Boynton Beach ended up dead.

"In 2012, we understand, he was in a pursuit with a gentleman who was killed," Crump said. "In 2016, he was involved in a high-speed pursuit where a 5-year-old child was killed."

Crump said the officer should not have been on street patrol at the time of Stanley's death based on these previous incidents.

"We also believe that the videotape from the dashcam of the police cruiser should be released immediately to try and give some peace and calm, not only to the family but this community," Crump said.

Boynton Beach police have said there is no dashcam video of the incident, but Crump said they believe otherwise and are talking with the Florida Highway Patrol on the matter.

"Why when he's doing a high-speed pursuit would he not have a dashcam video?" Crump asked. "We understand differently."

WPTV/Zoom Stanley Davis II and Shannon Thompson, the parents of Stanley Davis III, speak during a news conference held Jan. 13, 2022.

Stanley's mother said during Thursday's news conference that the recent death of her son continues to hurt, and she is angered by the situation.

"Enough is enough. We are tired of things happening, being swept under the rug," Thompson said. "On Dec. 26, 2021, that was the worst day of my life. Jan. 8, 2022, was the saddest day of my life, burying my only child."

After his death, supporters have gathered to express their displeasure with the city and the police department.

The investigation in the case is ongoing. The officer involved, whose name has not been released, remains on administrative leave.

Boynton Beach Police have not released comment after Crump's announcement to file a lawsuit against the department.