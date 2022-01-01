Ride through Boynton Beach held in memory of teen killed in dirt bike crash

BOYNTON BEACH, Fla. — A community came together Saturday afternoon to remember the Boynton Beach teen that died after crashing his dirt bike during an attempted traffic stop last Sunday.

Hundreds of people from all over South Florida gathered at the Chevron Gas station at the intersection of Boynton Beach Blvd and N. Federal Highway for the Ride In Peace event to show support for Stanley Davis Jr.’s family.

Many held signs calling justice for Stanley and police accountability.

Many participants rode their motorcycles, dirt bikes, bicycles and Slingshots down N. Federal Highway towards the crash site where balloons and candles are placed to remember the 13-year-old.

WPTV

Boynton Beach police have said that their preliminary investigation indicated the teen was riding recklessly on Boynton Beach Boulevard and officers were attempting to make a traffic stop.

Police said at the crash site, their patrol unit didn’t impact the dirt bike.

WPTV

Ultimately, how the crash happened is being investigated by the Florida Highway Patrol and the police officer involved is on administrative leave.

The family of Davis believe he was chased by police.

WPTV