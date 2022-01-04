Family of 13-year-old boy killed on dirt bike retains high-profile attorney 

BOYNTON BEACH, Fla. — The family of a 13-year-old boy who was killed on a dirt bike during an attempted traffic stop by Boynton Beach Police has retained a nationally renowned civil rights attorney.

The family of Stanley "SJ" Davis, Jr. has hired high-profile attorney Benjamin Crump, co-counsel Jasmine Rand and Sue-Ann Robinson.

Boynton Beach police said Davis died on Dec. 26 during an attempted traffic stop. According to police, Davis was seen riding his dirt bike recklessly on Boynton Beach Boulevard. Officers tried to make a traffic stop but the teen lost control and ran into a curb in the 800 block of North Federal Highway, dying on the scene.

Two days after Davis' death, hundreds gathered to honor the boy with a candelight vigil and balloon release at the site of the crash where Davis died on North Federal Highway.

The announcement of Crump representing the teen's family came via email on New Year's Day. The same day, hundreds from all over South Florida gathered at the Chevron gas station at the intersection of Boynton Beach Boulevard and North Federal Highway for the Ride In Peace event to show support for the Davis family.

The teen's death has since generated national attention, the latest coming with the retention of the noted civil rights attorney by the teenager's family.

Crump has worked with the numerous families including Trayvon Martin, George Floyd, Ahmaud Arbery, Breonna Taylor and Corey Jones, the Delray Beach native who was shot to death in October 2015 by Palm Beach Gardens police officer Nouman Raja, while waiting for a tow truck inside his disabled car.

The officer involved in this incident is on administrative leave pending the outcome of the investigation by the Florida Highway Patrol. The officer's name is not being released due to Marsy's Law.