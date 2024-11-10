15-year-old boy missing after open water incident at Gulfstream Park in Palm Beach County

PALM BEACH COUNTY, Fla. — A 15-year-old is missing following an open water incident at Gulfstream Park in South Palm Beach County Sunday morning.

According to Palm Beach County Ocean Rescue, they received the water rescue call at 7:25 a.m. this morning, responding to a mother, father and four children at the beach.

It is unclear who was in the water and when, but at least 2 adults were rescued and a 15-year-old boy has been missing since 7:30 a.m.

The search-and-rescue lasted until around 9 a.m. and the incident is now in the recovery phase. The unified response included the Boynton Beach Police, Boynton Beach Fire Rescue and Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office.

The Coast Guard and Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission are currently searching the waters.

Gulfstream Park reopened to the public at 11 a.m. Sunday.

This is a developing story, stay with WPTV for updates.