Swimmer in distress pulled from water near Boynton Inlet, later dies at Bethesda Hospital East

PALM BEACH COUNTY, Fla. — A man died while swimming near the Boynton Inlet on Sunday morning, deputies said.

According to the Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office, the Manalapan Police Department received a 911 call from a beachgoer at 10:32 a.m. reporting a swimmer in distress near the inlet.

The area was about a quarter of a mile north of a non-lifeguard-protected area.

The sheriff's office said security officers and medics from a nearby estate rescued the man from the rough surf and rip currents, administering CPR until Palm Beach County Fire Rescue personnel arrived.

The swimmer was taken to Bethesda Hospital East where he was pronounced dead at 11:17 a.m. by emergency room staff.

The identity of the man is unknown at the time, the sheriff's office said.

An autopsy is scheduled to determine the cause of his death.