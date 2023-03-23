Watch Now
18-year-old suspect arrested in hit-and-run crash that injured Bishop Bernard Wright in Boynton Beach

Jamal Lormejuste confesses to investigators, police say
Bishop Bernard Wright, 70, is thankful to be out of the hospital in the comfort of his Boynton Beach home.
Bishop Bernard Wright speaks with WPTV on Feb. 6, 2023, about his recovery after being injured in a hit-and-run crash.
BOYNTON BEACH, Fla — An 18-year-old man was arrested Wednesday in a Boynton Beach hit-and-run crash that injured a 70-year-old bishop late last year, police said.

Bishop Bernard Wright was severely injured in a hit-and-run, while wrapping up a Facebook live in Boynton Beach on Dec. 26. Wright was at a vigil to remember Stanley Davis III. A Boynton Beach teenager killed riding a dirt bike in 2021.

After a search warrant was obtained in the case, investigators said they found evidence on a cellphone, which led them to the home of Jamal Lormejuste.

Police said Lormejuste rented a white Camaro that struck Wright. After speaking to investigators about the case, they said he confessed to the hit-and-run crash.

"These types of cases are tedious and very difficult to solve," Police Chief Joseph DeGiulio said in a statement. "Our Traffic Homicide Investigators did an outstanding job with their investigation which led to this arrest."

Charges that Lormejuste could face have not been announced yet.

