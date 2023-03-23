18-year-old suspect arrested in hit-and-run crash that injured Bishop Bernard Wright in Boynton Beach

BOYNTON BEACH, Fla — An 18-year-old man was arrested Wednesday in a Boynton Beach hit-and-run crash that injured a 70-year-old bishop late last year, police said.

Bishop Bernard Wright was severely injured in a hit-and-run, while wrapping up a Facebook live in Boynton Beach on Dec. 26. Wright was at a vigil to remember Stanley Davis III. A Boynton Beach teenager killed riding a dirt bike in 2021.

After a search warrant was obtained in the case, investigators said they found evidence on a cellphone, which led them to the home of Jamal Lormejuste.

Police said Lormejuste rented a white Camaro that struck Wright. After speaking to investigators about the case, they said he confessed to the hit-and-run crash.

"These types of cases are tedious and very difficult to solve," Police Chief Joseph DeGiulio said in a statement. "Our Traffic Homicide Investigators did an outstanding job with their investigation which led to this arrest."

Charges that Lormejuste could face have not been announced yet.