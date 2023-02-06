Man severely hurt in hit-and-run after recording vigil on Facebook Live recovering

DELRAY BEACH, Fla. — Progress is step by step and lately 70-year-old activist Bishop Bernard Wright has been making big one.

They have taken him from Delray Beach Medical Center to Pinecrest Rehab Hospital.

The progress has amazed Wright’s family, friends and medical staff, who said he has made a complete turn-around.

“It’s very emotional,” Wright said, “ because I’m getting information that I didn’t have of how far I was in the hands of death.”

Wright was attending a vigil remembering 13-year-old Stanley Davis III, one year after his death when, witnesses said, he was struck by a white Chevy Camaro.

His therapists, like John Mandile, said Wright went from bedridden and sedated to now taking steps closer to home.

“He is phenomenal. Everyday he works more," he said. "He never says now he tries everything his mobility has increased tenfold.”

While they helped him recover, Wright used his strong faith to help inspire those around him.

“He said he’s managing people, souls and spirits and helping everybody move forward and he doesn’t have time to worry about himself," Mandile said. "He’s always worried about other people, so he’s a special guy.”

“We cry and are praying in these churches, and we’re screaming for Jesus to come,” Wright said. “He’s already inside of you all the power you need for your healing your promotion on your job. He’s a God of promotion. He’s a God of justice. It’ll see justice in this case.”

Finding the inner strength to put one foot in front of the other towards healing and forgiveness.

Boynton Beach police investigators said no arrests have been made in the hit-and-run case.