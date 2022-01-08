Funeral held for teen who died in Boynton Beach dirt bike crash

BOYNTON BEACH, Fla. — The funeral for the Boynton Beach teenager who died after an attempted traffic stop by police nearly two weeks ago took place Saturday morning.

With heavy hearts, family and friends hugged each other as they enter in St. John’s Baptist Church off North Seacrest Boulevard in Boynton Beach.

Community members also rode their bikes to church as a way to honor the 13-year-old.

After the funeral service people gathered at Ezell Hester Jr. Community Center for food and to spend time with each other.

This is the place where Stanley Davis III was part of the recreational football team, the Bulldogs and practiced.

His teammates wore their jerseys to remember him. Stanley’s Coach described him as a joyous boy.

“When you run across a smiling individual, it just puts bright and joy in your life,” said Jermaine Horne Sr., head coach of the Bulldogs 12 & under. “So I will always remember his smile. Always remember his smile, along with conversations that we used to have, I keep that in my heart. It was personal. But his smile is something I will never forget.”

According to Coach Horne, the team will retire SJ’s jersey number 6 for the season, but his little brother can wear it during the games.