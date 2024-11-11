15-year-old drowning victim identified. What first responders say happened that morning

BOYNTON BEACH, Fla. — The 15-year-old teen who drowned in Gulfstream Park beach on Sunday has been identified as Prestyn Smith from Lake Worth.

For the first time, WPTV is hearing from first responders that were in the water trying to find Smith.

It was a multi-agency effort, with helicopters, jet skis and divers in the water searching for the missing teen.

"One of the things that I personally take solace in whenever we go on one of these high-stress calls is knowing that we did absolutely everything that we could, that's kind of what makes things a little bit easier," said Boynton Beach Fire Rescue Captain Steven Permenter on the phone.

Boynton Beach Boy, 15, drowns near Gulfstream Park in Palm Beach Co. Zitlali Solache

He said when he got to the scene, he didn't see Smith but went into the water to save the mom who was also struggling with the currents trying to find her son.

"She was wanting to go help her child and had to explain to her that we needed to try and get her in as quick as possible so we can make sure we can get her safe and do our best efforts to try and get the child," said Permenter.

He said he's an experienced swimmer and that it took about four other people to fight through waves and rip currents and help get her back.

"At any point were you worried about your own safety?" asked WPTV's Joel Lopez.

"It was difficult for sure," said Permenter. "I wanted to make sure she got in as quick as possible."

Permenter said he took in a lot of water during the rescue that left him short of breath and vomiting, and he had to go to the hospital.

He's now recovering from the incident.

Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office said the calls came in just after 7:27 a.m. on Sunday.

"It's very sad," said Tracy Shelley, a lifeguard with Palm Beach County Ocean rescue.

She said the day was eventually labeled a red-flag day, but lifeguards check in at 7:30 in the mornings to work out and do their morning training, and that the family was in the water before they were set up.

"We didn't have the flag up in the morning because we weren't open," said Shelley.

She said she and two lifeguards that were at Gulfstream Park Beach immediately responded, and she rushed in to help.

"I went in in my running clothes, swimming," said Shelley. "You could not see; it was four foot or less visibility."

She urges beachgoers not to swim in the water until a lifeguard is present.

"Even this morning, I swam in the rip current to be really familiar with how the water is moving, and even when it was a lot smaller it was almost impossible for me, a professional, to swim against that rip," said Shelley. "So someone that is a regular person that isn't trained or maybe doesn't have a high level of swimming skill, that's kind of impossible for them."

Gulfstream Park Beach had a yellow flag flying on Monday, with a beach full of people.

"We are a little bit in shock," said Angeleka Schmidt, who is on vacation in Gulfstream from Germany.

She said she was at the beach when the search started and is praying for the family that lost their loved ones.

"Yesterday everyone was looking to the sea searching for the boy," said Schmidt. "We saw the body come out, it was so sad."