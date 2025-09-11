'It was shocking': FAU students react to assassination of Charlie Kirk

BOCA RATON, Fla. — The assassination of conservative political commentator Charlie Kirk at a Utah university has stirred strong emotions on the campus of Florida Atlantic University (FAU), where students reacted with shock, grief, and a shared call for peace.

Students from both sides of the political aisle condemned the violence and emphasized the need for civil discourse, regardless of political differences.

FAU students react to assassination of Charlie Kirk

“I was like, there’s no way this is real,” said FAU student Jeremy Jacobs.

“Pretty shocking,” added Maxx Abramson, also a student.

Colin Wager, visiting campus, said, “I just got like a gut-wrenching feeling about it."

The impact of the shooting was especially personal for members of Turning Point USA at FAU, a student chapter of the organization founded by Kirk.

“It was shocking, but it wasn’t surprising,” said Nick Coyte, the chapter’s president.

Coyte said fear won’t stop him from speaking out and is encouraging his fellow students to do the same.

“Ultimately, I feel emboldened to uphold Charlie Kirk’s vision of civil discourse on college campuses,” Coyte said.

Nearby, students from the College Democrats at FAU also reflected on the tragedy. It was a shooting so impactful that gun violence dominated the conversation at their booth Thursday.

“We have a whiteboard question every day and we create discourse just on topics,” said Peyton Laporte, a political organizer for the group.

The activity is meant to encourage healthy debate, a message echoed by both student political organizations. Despite their political differences, the two organizations united in a shared message that violence has no place in democracy and that free speech must be protected.

“Keep away from violence. Keep conversation going, not shy away, don't be afraid. Keep the discussion going,” Coyte said.

“I don’t believe what Charlie Kirk believed, but he had his freedom of speech and he had every right to speak and he opened discourse,” said Laporte.

Both student groups issued a rare joint statement following the shooting, calling for respectful engagement and condemning political violence.

That unity was reflected in the personal views shared by other students on campus.

“I think he was doing, putting good in the world, spreading the message of God—even if you don't agree with that, I just don’t think anyone’s life should be taken over that,” said Jacobs.

"I never really found myself agreeing with Charlie Kirk on most of his stances, but the fact that somebody felt like it was necessary to resort to gun violence [...] is unacceptable," said Abramson.

As the investigation into Kirk’s killing continues, students at FAU say the focus should remain on coming together to foster respectful, open dialogue—not fear or division.

“I think we should all take a page out of his book—we have to be brave,” Coyte added.

“I think this should be used as a point to bring us together rather than tear us apart,” said Laporte.

