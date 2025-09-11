Multiple HBCUs receive threats day after Charlie Kirk shot and killed at Utah Valley University

Multiple historically Black colleges and universities (HBCUs) across the United States are on lockdown Thursday after receiving threats.

The threats come a day after conservative activist Charlie Kirk was killed in a shooting at Utah Valley University.

The following universities were subject to threats, according to university officials:



Bethune-Cookman University in Daytona Beach, Florida

Alabama State University, Alabama

Virginia State University, Virginia

Hampton University in Hampton, Virginia

Southern University in Baton Rouge, Louisiana

Clark Atlanta University, Atlanta

Bethune-Cookman University posted on social media it was on lockdown and classes have been canceled after “a potential threat to campus safety” was made.

Alabama State University reported it was on lockdown after a “terroristic threat” was directed at the campus. Out of an abundance of caution, ASU has shut down campus operations until further notice. An all clear was given just before 2 p.m. but the campus remains closed to the public.

Southern University in Baton Rouge, Louisiana, is also on lockdown. The school said in a post on Facebook that all classes and campus activities are canceled through the weekend.

According to school officials, Virginia State University has canceled classes for the day. Classes and campus activities at Hampton University are canceled Thursday and Friday.

Clark Atlanta University has issued a shelter-in-place order for students and faculty. Spelman College posted on Instagram that out precaution and due to close proximity to Clark Atlanta University, the college has also issued a shelter-in-place order for students and faculty.