Family of Boca Raton plane crash victims releases statement; asks for privacy as they continue to grieve

BOCA RATON, Fla. — The family of three people killed aboard a small plane that crashed Friday morning in Boca Raton Friday has released a statement following the tragic incident.

In a statement obtained by WPTV Saturday, the family said each victim was "loved deeply by family and friends," wanting to "thank everyone for their condolences and support in this difficult time" and asked for privacy as they continue to grieve.

Robert Stark, 81, of Boca Raton; Stephen Stark, 54, of Delray Beach; and Brooke Stark, 17, also from Delray Beach, were all aboard the Cessna 310 plane that went down at about 10:20 a.m. on Military Trail near Glades Road after departing the airport, according to the FAA. The plane was headed to Tallahassee International Airport when it crashed.

According to the statement, Robert, Stephen and Brooke Stark were grandfather, father and daughter.

"Robert was adventurous, kind, adored his family and started his business from the ground up," the statement read. "He was the kind of man who could build anything, do anything."

The statement said Robert lived in South Florida for four decades, and his plane was the first on the ground to support those impacted by Hurricane Dorian.

Robert's son, Stephen Stark, took over the family business but was a "father and husband first, passionate musician, hilarious and kind man who made every room feel like the exact place you wanted to be," the statement said.

Stephen's daughter, Brooke Stark, was described as a "brilliant student and kind-hearted friend, who would have gone on to change the world with her bright smile and smart wit."

The FAA and the National Transportation Safety Board will investigate the cause of the crash. The NTSB will lead the investigation.

More coverage below:

Boca Raton 3 deceased passengers identified in Boca Raton plane crash Scott Sutton

Boca Raton 'I'm absolutely stunned': Aviation community shaken by Boca Raton plane crash Joel Lopez

Boca Raton 'BIG EXPLOSION': What witnesses are saying about Boca plane crash Scott Sutton