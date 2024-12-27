Boca Raton police identify officer involved in fatal shooting

BOCA RATON, Fla. — Police in Boca Raton have released the name of an officer involved in a fatal shooting last week.

The Boca Raton Police Department said Officer Michael Super shot and killed 39-year-old Morey Clemmons.

Super is currently on "Critical Incident Leave" while the Florida Department of Law Enforcement investigates the case.

The shooting took place Dec. 18 along Northwest Second Avenue between Northwest Second Street and Palmetto Park Road, which is between the city hall and the police station.

It's still unclear what prompted Super to fire his weapon, killing Clemmons.

WPTV reporter Ethan Stein spoke with Clemmons' family last week who described him as "an upbeat guy" who was loved.