Officer-involved shooting investigated in Boca Raton

BOCA RATON, Fla. — Police in Boca Raton said they are investigating an officer-involved shooting Wednesday.

Officials said in a post on X at 11:39 a.m. that the shooting occurred at Second Avenue and Second Street, closing the road.

This address is near the Boca Raton Police Department.

Update @ 12:37: The investigation is ongoing. There is no threat to the public. Roads will remain closed until further notice. FDLE is on scene investigating. — Boca Raton Police (@BocaPolice) December 18, 2024

Police said they were setting up a media staging area at the city's administration building located at 200 Northwest Second Ave.

"The investigation is ongoing. There is no threat to the public. Roads will remain closed until further notice," a post on X by police at 12:37 p.m. said.

The Florida Department of Law Enforcement is also at the scene.

The public is urged to avoid the area.

No other details were immediately available.

Stay with WPTV.com and NewsChannel 5 for updates.