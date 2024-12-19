Watch Now
NewsPalm Beach CountyRegion S Palm Beach CountyBoca Raton

Actions

Boca Raton police release name of man shot, killed by officer

Circumstance of fatal shooting of Morey Clemmons being investigated by Florida Department of Law Enforcement
Police in Boca Raton said a man is dead after an encounter with an officer near the police station.
Police in Boca Raton investigate an officer-involved shooting on Dec. 18, 2024.
Posted
and last updated

BOCA RATON, Fla. — Police in Boca Raton have released the name of a man who was shot and killed by an officer on Wednesday.

The person was identified as Morey Clemmons, 39, who was homeless.

The Florida Department of Law Enforcement is investigating the circumstances surrounding the shooting, which occurred along Northwest Second Avenue between Northwest Second Street and Palmetto Park Road.

Police in Boca Raton block off Northwest Second Avenue at W Palmetto Park Road after an officer-involved shooting on Dec. 18, 2024.

Boca Raton

Officer shoots, kills man in Boca Raton after 'encounter'

Scott Sutton

The officer, whose name has not been released, was not hurt during the incident.

Police have not elaborated on what prompted the officer to fire their weapon and kill Clemmons.

The last officer-involved shooting to occur in Boca Raton was July 8, 2021, at University Commons at 1400 West Glades Road, according to police spokeswoman Jessica Desir.

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

At WPTV, It Starts with Listening