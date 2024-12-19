Boca Raton police release name of man shot, killed by officer

BOCA RATON, Fla. — Police in Boca Raton have released the name of a man who was shot and killed by an officer on Wednesday.

The person was identified as Morey Clemmons, 39, who was homeless.

The Florida Department of Law Enforcement is investigating the circumstances surrounding the shooting, which occurred along Northwest Second Avenue between Northwest Second Street and Palmetto Park Road.

Boca Raton Officer shoots, kills man in Boca Raton after 'encounter' Scott Sutton

The officer, whose name has not been released, was not hurt during the incident.

Police have not elaborated on what prompted the officer to fire their weapon and kill Clemmons.

The last officer-involved shooting to occur in Boca Raton was July 8, 2021, at University Commons at 1400 West Glades Road, according to police spokeswoman Jessica Desir.