Boca Raton Community High School cleared after report of 'armed subject' on campus, police say

'Nothing suspicious has been located,' Boca Raton Police Department says on Twitter
Posted at 10:08 AM, Oct 11, 2022
and last updated 2022-10-11 10:40:55-04

BOCA RATON, Fla. — Boca Raton police said Tuesday morning a report of an "armed subject" at Boca Raton Community High School turned out to be a false alarm and there is no danger to students or staff members.

In a tweet around 10 a.m., the Boca Raton Police Department said it received a call in reference to a "suspicious incident" at the school, located at 1501 Northwest 15th Court, just off Interstate 95.

The school was placed on a precautionary code red lockdown — meaning no one could enter or leave any buildings on campus — and officers searched the school.

"At this time, nothing suspicious has been located. Officers continue to check," the police department tweeted, adding that "there is no evidence of a shooting or an armed subject on the campus."

Police eventually cleared the school at 10:23 a.m. and said "nothing suspicious was located."

In a callout to parents, the School District of Palm Beach County said the school was locked down "due to an unconfirmed threat."

Parents, your children are safe. Please do not come to the campus at this time, the District will continue to update you," the district said in its call.

While it's unclear where the call originated from, farther south in Miami-Dade County, a spokeswoman for Miami-Dade County Public Schools said a "hoax threat" was called into several schools on Tuesday.

Boca Raton police said other South Florida schools were placed on lockdown Tuesday after receiving similar reports.

