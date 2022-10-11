Closing arguments begin in sentencing trial of Nikolas Cruz

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. — After months of testimony, closing arguments began Tuesday morning in the sentencing trial of convicted Parkland school shooter Nikolas Cruz.

A jury of seven men and five women are listening as attorneys make their final remarks as to whether Cruz should be sentenced to life in prison or executed for his crimes.

Cruz, now 24, pleaded guilty last October to 17 counts of first-degree murder and 17 counts of attempted murder in the Feb. 14, 2018, shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School.

"What he wanted to do, what his plan was and what he did was to murder children at school and their caretakers," Assistant State Attorney Mike Satz said. "That's what he wanted to do. That's what he planned to do, that's what he wanted to do and that's what he did, and he picked Valentine's Day to do it while school was in session."

Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School shooter Nikolas Cruz

The penalty phase of the murder trial, which began July 18, has been plagued with setbacks and surprises, most notably last month when lead defense attorney Melisa McNeill abruptly rested after calling less than half of the listed witnesses for the defense, angering Broward County Circuit Judge Elizabeth Scherer.

That prompted the defense team to ask for Scherer to step down. Scherer denied the request.

For the former Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School student to receive the death sentence, the jury will have to make the recommendation for each of the 17 murder victims. That decision must be unanimous. If not, Cruz's sentence would be life in prison without the possibility of parole.

WPTV's Michael Williams spoke to Tony Montalto, whose daughter Gina was among those killed, on the eve of closing arguments as to the possibility that the jury recommends life instead of death.

"How will you cope with that?" Williams asked.

"I really don't know, but just like everything else, we'll do our best," Montalto, who supports the death penalty, told Williams. "We're confident that the jury follows the evidence that was presented, including the shooter's own words about why he chose Valentine's Day, to ruin it for everyone, to the shooter's own words where he says he stopped shooting because he couldn't find anyone else to kill."

Once closing arguments have concluded, jurors will be sequestered as they begin deliberations.

