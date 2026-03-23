Boca Raton CRA to vote Monday on controversial 12-story Mizner Plaza hotel project

BOCA RATON, Fla. — A new 12-story hotel project in Boca Raton will be at the center of a vote Monday afternoon by the city's community redevelopment agency.

Up for discussion is the "Mizner Plaza" hotel project that would be built on about 1.65 acres along Northeast Second Street, south of Mizner Park.

Boca Raton residents oppose 12-story hotel at Mizner Plaza

The proposal includes the construction of a two-tower hotel with 219 rooms and two levels of underground parking. The east tower would feature 115 units, while the west tower would have 104 units.

The plans also include 30,804 square feet of restaurant and retail space on the first, second and 12th floors.

WPTV reported last week that the project has drawn pushback from area residents, concerned about the added congestion that it could bring.

Residents living in Tower 155, located next to the proposed site, expressed specific concerns about sharing an alleyway, noting they are not allowed to use it for garage ingress or egress at times.

"This hotel is way too big and way too close," resident Jeanette Kuvin Oren told WPTV reporter Zitlali Solache. "All the hotel guests are gonna go through an alley and exit through two streets that are already congested." ... "We're all gonna be sharing an alley. There is no road between us. There's no space between us."

"We're very concerned with the vibration, the traffic, and the amount of congestion that it's going to bring," resident Alan Slootsky added.

The Boca Raton CRA meeting is scheduled to begin at 1:30 p.m.

Earlier this month, voters rejected the One Boca proposal that would have transformed city-owned land in downtown Boca Raton into apartments, retail space and new government buildings.

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