Boca Raton residents oppose 12-story hotel replacing Mizner Plaza ahead of final city vote

BOCA RATON, Fla. — A controversial project that would replace Mizner Plaza with a 12-story hotel in downtown Boca Raton is moving one step closer to reality as a final vote approaches.

WATCH BELOW: 'We’re very concerned with the vibration, the traffic and congestion,' Alan Slootsky tells WPTV's Zitlali Solache

Boca Raton residents oppose 12-story hotel at Mizner Plaza

The proposed development would replace the well-known retail plaza and a post office on Northeast Street, south of Mizner Park.

We first told you about the project in January, which consists of a two-tower hotel with 219 rooms and two levels of underground parking. The east tower would feature 115 units, while the west tower would have 104 units.

The plans also include 30,804 square feet of restaurant and retail space on the first, second, and 12th floors.

Ele Zachariades, the developer’s attorney, supports the major plans.

"This to me is the most beautiful project I’ve ever had the opportunity to work on — and quite frankly I think is a game-changer for the city of Boca Raton," Zachariades said in the city’s Planning and Zoning meeting on March 5.

Real Estate News Proposed 12-story hotel would replace Boca's Mizner Plaza Zitlali Solache

However, the project is not being received well by many.

"This hotel is way too big and way too close," said Jeanette Kuvin Oren.

On Thurday, a group of residents made one last push against the development, sharing their concerns with me.

"We’re very concerned with the vibration, the traffic, and the amount of congestion that it’s going to bring," Alan Slootsky said.

Residents living in Tower 155, located next to the proposed site, expressed specific concerns about sharing an alleyway, noting they are not allowed to use it for garage ingress or egress at times.

"All the hotel guests are gonna go through an alley and exit through two streets that are already congested," Jeanette Kuvin Oren said. "We’re all gonna be sharing an alley. There is no road between us. There’s no space between us.”

WATCH BELOW:

Proposed 12-story hotel would replace Boca’s Mizner Plaza, sparking resident concerns

Developers argue those living nearby signed documents agreeing the urban area will undergo demolition and construction.

"Tower 155 is literally the tallest building in our downtown and they are complaining about a building that is 20 feet less in height," said Zachariades.

Residents said developers agreed they will conduct vibration testing throughout the process, because Tower 155 is currently under litigation regarding construction defects.

Meanwhile, some residents are calling for change after the March 10 election, where the major One Boca project was overwhelmingly rejected.

"I would like to see a pause," said Slootsky. “I would like the people who make these decisions to please listen to our concerns.”

They are now urging the city to delay the vote on the Mizner Plaza redevelopment.

"Wait until a new city council reviews all the facts about this hotel which is too big and too close," said Kuvin Oren.

The project is set to be decided on during Monday’s CRA meeting.