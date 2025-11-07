Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Boca Raton commissioners reject surf park project after community pushback

Greater Boca Raton Beach and Park District votes 3-2 against 49-year lease proposal amid resident opposition
BOCA RATON, Fla. — In Boca Raton—after weeks of debate, commissioners with the Greater Boca Raton Beach and Park District voted to reject the proposed Boca Surf Park project—citing community compatibility issues and traffic concerns. 

Commissioners made a motion to deny the project and any similar proposals at the site, saying the development doesn’t align with the area’s needs. Leaders said they were bombarded with emails from residents urging them not to move forward with the plan. 

Commissioners said most of the project’s supporters are not residents of Boca Raton. 

The project called for a 49-year lease on city-owned land. While some commissioners were divided during the discussion, saying it was too early to make that decision, they ultimately voted 3-2 to reject the project.

District leaders are still considering three other projects for the North Park district. 

