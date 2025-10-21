Boca Raton considers surf park among four proposals for North Park recreation site

BOCA RATON, Fla. — City leaders with the Greater Boca Raton Beach and Park District are weighing four proposals that could shape the future of the North Park recreation site. The goal, they say, is to choose projects that best serve the community’s needs.

“Whatever facilities we do, they serve the needs of our constituents and our neighborhood,” district officials said during Monday’s meeting.

Among the proposals under review are plans for the Kemper Golf Course, a new recreation center, and new sports and community facilities. But the project gaining the most attention and the highest ranking so far is the proposed Boca Surf Park.

The surf park would bring man-made waves to Boca Raton using Wavegarden Cove technology, a closed-circuit surf lagoon capable of holding between 25,000 and 50,000 cubic meters of water. The project also includes a 40,000-square-foot indoor facility on a 23.8-acre site.

At Red Reef Park, one of the area’s most popular beach spots, surfers and beachgoers said they welcome the idea.

“I think it’s a great opportunity for more people to come together in the community,” one resident said.

Boca Raton resident Damien Lovin said the concept could fill a local gap for quality surf experiences.

“It’s actually a pretty cool concept because there’s not really much opportunity to come to the East Coast, especially South Florida, and catch some good waves,” Lovin said.

Still, district officials emphasize that no final decision has been made. City officials tell us they’re still waiting on key financial details from each proposal before moving forward. They also say there’s no set timeline for when a decision will be made.

