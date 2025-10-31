Boca Raton addresses e-bike and electric scooter safety concerns at town hall

BOCA RATON, Fla. — The city of Boca Raton is setting the record straight on rules of the road when it comes to e-bikes, electric scooters and other devices.

During Thursday’s micro-mobility safety town hall, residents took their concerns straight to city officials.

Cyclists speak up for safer roads at Boca Raton town hall

Ginger Phillips was one of several who attended, and said has seen the world on her bicycle.

“I’ve ridden all over the world and I’ve been riding for decades,” said Phillips. “But in Boca Raton, I ride my bicycle on the sidewalk. First place in the world I’ve ever ridden on a sidewalk.”

Phillips and others said the roads just don’t feel safe anymore and they’re pushing for changes on roadways.

They add it’s a mix of unfollowed rules and lacking infrastructure that brought them to the town hall.

“As these devices become more common, and they have, it’s essential that we all understand how to use them safely,” said Deputy Mayor Fran Nachlas.

Layne Hollander rides the 11-mile El Rio trail daily but said it can feel dangerous.

“The reason why we showed up today is because we’re a little saddened by when we cross the intersection, we don’t feel quite as safe,” said Hollander.

Riders said it’s not just other cyclists; it’s reckless drivers and speeding that add to the risk. They’re calling for more enforcement and safety upgrades to roadways.

“We have accidents all the time and they’re really not accidents, they are really caused by the high speed of cars,” said Phillips. “Right now, we just don’t have the infrastructure that people feel confident to be on the road with cars.”

WPTV requested data from Boca Raton police officials, who said there have been four e-bike related crashes since April 2025.

The city’s town hall included conversations, free helmets, giveaways, and a tour of a new bike safety intersection on NE Mizner Boulevard and NE Second Avenue — all an effort to create safer roadways.

