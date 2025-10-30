Boca Raton hosts micro-mobility town hall to address e-bike and scooter safety concerns

BOCA RATON, Fla. — City leaders in Boca Raton are looking for new ways to create safer roads with a micro-mobility town hall.

WPTV’s Zitlali Solache heard from Deputy Mayor Fran Nachlas, who is spearheading Thursday’s event, following the rise of e-bike, scooter and bike usage. Nachlas has previously shared her concerns about some riders not knowing the rules of the road.

“It’s getting that unified message out, getting the information out and everybody being on the same page so that all of those places are safer for everyone to be,” said Nachlas.

We’ve been closely following e-bike safety in Palm Beach County following numerous deadly crashes this past year. Nachlas hopes the initiative will be the first step in preventing tragedy.

“Sometimes you’ll see kids sing in and out of traffic and that’s where I get worried,” said Nachlas. “It’s not just pedestrians and bikes anymore, it’s a bunch of different, bunch of different micro-mobility devices. Even within the e-bike category, there are several types of e-bikes.”

Nachlas hopes the panel of experts, helmet giveaways, and conversations on rules of the road will spark change.

Those attending the town hall are set to learn about the new traffic safety enhancement at the intersection of NE 2nd Street & Mizner Blvd.

“We really are interested in the city being a safe space for all,” said Nachlas.

A city spokesperson adds that council members have worked with city advisory boards on collecting information from the community and will look into enforcing regulations in the future.

“The City Council has taken a proactive approach by specifically tasking the Citizens' Pedestrian & Bikeway Advisory Board (CPBAB) approximately six months ago to research and advise on best practices for e-bike and micro-mobility regulation and safety. City Council will be reviewing the outcome of the plan's recommendations and developing policy decisions based on this data in the upcoming year.”

The city adds the event is at full capacity and they expect 100 residents.